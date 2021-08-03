Security Council Press Statement on Escalating Violence in Afghanistan

SC/14592

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President T.S. Tirumurti (India):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the deplorable attack against the United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, on 30 July 2021, which resulted in the death of an Afghan security forces guard and several injured. The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the victim and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about the high levels of violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s military offensive, and called for an immediate reduction of violence. They also expressed deep concern about the number of reported serious human rights abuses and violations in communities affected by the ongoing armed conflict across the country.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all instances of terrorism and deliberate targeted attacks against civilians. They recalled that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians. They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting civilians, United Nations personnel and United Nations compounds may constitute war crimes, and stressed the urgent and imperative need to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support to the work of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), and in this regard, emphasized the importance of the safety and security of United Nations personnel.

The members of the Security Council called on both the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire.

The members of the Security Council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as an inclusive, just and realistic political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan. They stressed the need for full, equal and meaningful participation of women in this regard.

The members of the Security Council recalled resolution 2513 (2020), reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.

