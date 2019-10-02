02 Oct 2019

Security Council Press Statement on 28 September Presidential Elections in Afghanistan

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 02 Oct 2019 View Original

SC/13969

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Jerry Matthews Matjila (South Africa):

The members of the Security Council noted the holding of the presidential elections in Afghanistan on 28 September 2019 as another important step in the democratic development of the country.

The members of the Security Council applauded the courage of Afghan voters, poll workers, election observers and security forces, who made the presidential election possible despite technical challenges and security threats. The members of the Security Council condemned the actions of those who attempted to disrupt the elections, such as attacks against civilians, including election personnel and candidates, and expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the attacks.

The members of the Security Council called on the Afghan electoral institutions, including the Independent Election Commission and the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission, to ensure that the votes of Afghans are accurately counted and that results are determined in a fair, inclusive and transparent manner. The members of the Security Council also called on all Afghan presidential candidates to honour the code of conduct they signed pledging respect and adherence to the electoral process, and to preserve its integrity. They also urged all stakeholders to refrain from premature conclusions and accusations.

The members of the Security Council reiterated the important role of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces in leading security arrangements for the elections, and called on the Afghan Government, with the assistance of the international community, to continue to address the threat to the security and stability of Afghanistan.

For information media. Not an official record.

