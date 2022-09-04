Security Council condemns Mosque attack in Herat

NEW YORK - The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the continued heinous terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, including the attack against the Guzargah mosque in Herat on 2 September which killed at least 18 people and injured several more.

The attack follows a surge of attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure across Afghanistan including in religious minority communities, several of which were claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), an entity affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh), leaving more than 250 people killed and injured in the month of August, including children.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.