Securing women’s rights to justice

Murder and “honor killings” of women are one of the most common forms of violence against women in Afghanistan. According to a recent report from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, out of 280 murder cases of women between 2016 and 2017, only 50 ended in a conviction of the perpetrator. Despite efforts by the Government of Afghanistan to secure the rights of women, women frequently are denied their rights to equal protection under the law, especially in rural communities.

Khatera* is working to change that. After she graduated from Herat University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in law, she decided to enroll in the USAID Women in Government (WIG) internship program. The year-long internship gave her the self-confidence and leadership skills to pursue a career in the justice system. According to Khatera, “During the internship program, I learned management and leadership skills that have helped a lot in my career.”

As part of her internship, she did her three-month practicum in the Herat Attorney’s General Office (AGO). When she finished her internship, USAID supported her to apply for and secure a position with the AGO. She was hired to monitor the investigation process but was quickly promoted to prosecutor, a position she used to advocate for the rights of rural women.

Khatera’s professional momentum never slowed. She was promoted to manager of the Badghis Appellate Prosecution Directorate—a Grade 3 leadership position in the civil service.

“WIG made it possible for me to reach to this decision-making role. I am empowered to advocate for the rights of other women,” Khatera said. In her new position, she successfully prosecuted and secured a conviction against the perpetrator of an honor killing in Badghis. Nationwide TV network Ariana covered the high-profile case and produced a report on Khatera’s successful efforts to secure women’s rights.

*Name changed