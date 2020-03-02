Secretary-General welcomes efforts to achieve political settlement in Afghanistan, 02 March 2020

SG/SM/19989

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes efforts to achieve a lasting political settlement in Afghanistan. Today’s events in Doha and Kabul mark important developments in this regard. He expresses his appreciation to the State of Qatar for hosting the talks between the United States and the Taliban.

The Secretary-General stresses the importance of sustaining the nationwide reduction in violence, for the benefit of all Afghans. He encourages continued efforts by all parties to create an enabling environment for the intra-Afghan negotiations and a comprehensive peace process.

The Secretary-General hopes that the deeply held aspirations of the Afghan people for peace will be realized, through an inclusive Afghan-led process with the meaningful participation of women and youth.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to supporting the people and Government of Afghanistan.

