Secretary-General Welcomes Conduct of Presidential Elections in Afghanistan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the conduct of presidential elections in Afghanistan on 28 September. He commends all Afghans who exercised their democratic voice and upheld their right to vote, braving security concerns. He congratulates them on their commitment to selecting their leaders through the ballot box.

The Secretary-General encourages all stakeholders to enable the electoral institutions to exercise their responsibilities in full, including by addressing any complaints through the appropriate channels and procedures.

