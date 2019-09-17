Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Suicide Attacks in Afghanistan

SG/SM/19745

17 SEPTEMBER 2019

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the suicide attacks today at an election campaign rally in Parwan Province and a public square in Kabul, Afghanistan, which caused numerous civilian casualties.

He expresses his deep sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General underscores that all Afghan citizens — whether voters, candidates or election-related staff — have the right to be free from fear, intimidation and violence. Attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

