Secretary-General Strongly Condemns ‘Indiscriminate’ Attack on Provincial Police Headquarters in Civilian-Populated Area of Afghanistan

SG/SM/20348

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the indiscriminate attack today on a provincial police headquarters in Afghanistan’s province of Ghor, in an area where many civilians are present.

According to preliminary reports, the attack claimed the lives of at least 13 persons and injured dozens of civilians, including women and children. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The United Nations remains committed to support the people and Government of Afghanistan.

For information media. Not an official record.