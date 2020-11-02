Secretary-General Strongly Condemns ‘Horrific’ Attack at University in Afghanistan

SG/SM/20392

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific attack today at Kabul University in Afghanistan. He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. This appalling attack, the second in 10 days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education.

The Secretary-General reiterates that those responsible must be held accountable.

The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace.

For information media. Not an official record.