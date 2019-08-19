Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attack in Afghanistan, 18 August 2019

SG/SM/19703

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific 17 August terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Kabul, claiming the lives of 63 people and injuring over 180.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and the Government and people of Afghanistan. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

