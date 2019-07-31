31 Jul 2019

Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Bus Attack in Afghanistan

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

SG/SM/13904

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack this morning on a bus traveling along the Kandahar-Herat Highway in Afghanistan.

The Secretary-General reiterates that international humanitarian law explicitly prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks directed against civilians and appeals to all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to uphold their obligations to protect civilians.

The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

For information media. Not an official record.

