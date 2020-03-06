Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack in Kabul at Memorial for Afghan Leader

SG/SM/19996

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today in Kabul at a commemoration of the life of Afghan leader Abdul Ali Mazari. He expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and to the Government and people of Afghanistan. He wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates that attacks against civilians are unacceptable and those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

The United Nations stands with all Afghans in solidarity and remains committed to an Afghan-led peace process that will end the conflict.

