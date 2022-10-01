Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack on Educational Centre in Afghanistan (SG/SM/21503)

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s heinous attack on an educational centre in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of Kabul City — a predominately Hazara Shia area — which caused scores of casualties, mostly women. He extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

Education is a fundamental right and an essential driver for sustainable peace and development. The Secretary-General reiterates his call on all parties to ensure the protection of civilians. He also calls on the de facto authorities to protect the rights of all Afghans — regardless of ethnicity or gender — to access education safely and securely.

