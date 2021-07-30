Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Attack against United Nations Compound That Killed Security Officer, Injured Others in Herat, Afghanistan

SG/SM/20839

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns today’s attack against a United Nations compound in Herat, Afghanistan, which resulted in the killing of an Afghan security forces guard and injuries to other officers. He expresses his condolences to the bereaved family and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations personnel and premises are prohibited under international law and may constitute war crimes.

The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations commitment to support the Government and people of Afghanistan in their efforts to achieve peace and stability.

