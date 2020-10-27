Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Afghanistan Suicide Attack That Killed at Least 25 Civilians, Mostly Students, Injuring Dozens More

SG/SM/20371

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary‑General is following with great concern the violent incidents which have occurred in Afghanistan over the past several days. These incidents have claimed the lives of over 40 civilians and injured several others, among them women and children. He strongly condemns the suicide attack that targeted civilians at an education centre on 24 October in Kabul, which killed at least 25 civilians and injured over 50 more, most of them young students. The Secretary‑General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

The Secretary-General recalls that deliberate attacks against civilians are serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable.

The United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan and reiterates its commitment to supporting an Afghan‑led peace process that will end the conflict.