Secretary-General Expresses Deep Concern over Deadly Explosions in Afghanistan

SG/SM/21415

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General expresses his deep concern over a series of explosions in Afghanistan that have killed and injured more than 250 people this month, including children. He strongly condemns the most recent attack on 17 August, at the Abu Bakar Mosque in Kabul city.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. All Afghans have the right to live in peace and exercise their freedom of religion.