Secretary-General Condemns Multiple Attacks on Mosque in Afghanistan

SG/SM/21245

The following statement was issued by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the multiple attacks yesterday in Afghanistan, including on the Seh Dokan mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif during prayers. He extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.