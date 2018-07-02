Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack in Afghanistan

SG/SM/19125

The Secretary‑General condemns yesterday’s suicide attack in Jalalabad City, Nangarhar Province, that killed at least 19 civilians and wounded 20 others, including children. The majority of victims belong to Afghanistan’s small Sikh and Hindu communities. The Secretary‑General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

Any attack deliberately targeting civilians is unjustifiable and in clear violation of international law. The Secretary‑General urges all parties to uphold their obligation to protect civilians, including minority communities, and cease targeting civilians and civilian facilities.

The United Nations stands with the people and Government of Afghanistan as they strive for peace and reconciliation for their country.

