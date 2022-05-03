Afghanistan

Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

SG/SM/21253

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns yesterday’s deadly attack on the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in western Kabul during Friday prayers. He extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured. Attacks against civilians and civilian objects, including mosques, are strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law.

For information media. Not an official record.

Related Content