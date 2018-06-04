04 Jun 2018

Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Afghanistan Attack Targeting Religious Scholars

Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19068

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the suicide attack in Kabul today that targeted religious scholars, who had gathered from across the country to promote peace in Afghanistan. A number of civilian causalities are reported.

The Secretary-General reiterates that no cause can justify such violence. Targeting civilians in this way is a clear violation of international law, including international human rights law.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. The United Nations stands with the people and Government of Afghanistan as they endeavor to build a peaceful future for their country.

