Secretary-General Condemns Attack on Civilians in Jalalabad, Afghanistan

SG/SM/19042

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns yesterday’s attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

Attacks targeting civilians are grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law and can never be justified. The United Nations maintains that all parties to the conflict must at all times uphold their obligations to protect civilians from harm.

The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan.

For information media. Not an official record.