07 Sep 2018

Secretary-General Appoints Ingrid Hayden of Australia as Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan

Report
from UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan
Published on 07 Sep 2018 View Original

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Ingrid Hayden of Australia as his Deputy Special Representative (Political) for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

With over 27 years of distinguished service with the United Nations, Ms. Hayden has served as the Acting Deputy Special Representative of UNAMA since January 2018. She has extensive experience working for the United Nations in the areas of peace and security, and management, including in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan and Timor Leste.

Ms. Hayden has held senior positions in the United Nations Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and Political Affairs, as well as the Executive Office of the Secretary-General. She started her career in the United Nations in the Department of Management. Prior to joining the United Nations, she served with Price Waterhouse and Coopers Lybrand and News Corporation.

Ms. Hayden holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Queensland, Australia, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.