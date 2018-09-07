Secretary-General Appoints Ingrid Hayden of Australia as Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan

NEW YORK - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced today the appointment of Ingrid Hayden of Australia as his Deputy Special Representative (Political) for the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

With over 27 years of distinguished service with the United Nations, Ms. Hayden has served as the Acting Deputy Special Representative of UNAMA since January 2018. She has extensive experience working for the United Nations in the areas of peace and security, and management, including in Afghanistan, Cambodia, Central African Republic, Chad, Sudan, South Sudan and Timor Leste.

Ms. Hayden has held senior positions in the United Nations Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and Political Affairs, as well as the Executive Office of the Secretary-General. She started her career in the United Nations in the Department of Management. Prior to joining the United Nations, she served with Price Waterhouse and Coopers Lybrand and News Corporation.

Ms. Hayden holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Queensland, Australia, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Australia.