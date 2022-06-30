Second shipment of Qatari Aid arrives in Afghanistan as part of relief campaign due to earthquake

Kabul – Information Office - June 29

The second shipment of emergency aid provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) arrived Wednesday in Afghanistan on board a Qatari Armed Forces plane to support the Afghan people as part of an urgent relief campaign due to the earthquake that recently struck the provinces of Khost and Paktika.

The shipment contained 13 tons of urgent medical aid.

This shipment comes as a continuation of the previous aid that was delivered on June 25 to the affected people in Afghanistan, in cooperation with Qatar Charity, via the airlift of the Qatari Armed Forces.

On this occasion, QFFD reiterated its commitment to support response programs to the relief and humanitarian needs in Afghanistan, along with its strategic partners to ensure the delivery of relief aid to the neediest people during crises, natural disasters, and conflicts.