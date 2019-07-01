Scores of children among casualties in Kabul attack today – UNICEF

Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

KABUL/KATHMANDU/NEW YORK, 1 July 2019 – “The deadly blast that hit the Afghan capital Kabul during rush hour today did not spare children during one of their most mundane and important routines: Being at school.

“Initial reports show that more than 50 children were injured when their school was damaged in the attack. This is horrific.

“Schools should be havens of peace. Violence in or around schools is never acceptable.

“An already dire security situation in Afghanistan has recently been getting worse. This violence, which keeps blighting futures and claiming young lives, must end.”

“UNICEF renews its call to all parties to the conflict to end the violence and to protect children at all times. Generations of Afghan children have known nothing but war. It is more than time that they enjoyed a life free of violence and conflict.”

Media Contacts

Alison Parker

Chief of Communication

UNICEF Kabul

Tel: +93 730 717 110

Email: aparker@unicef.org

Anne-Sophie Bonefeld

UNICEF South Asia

Tel: +977 980 103 0076

Email: abonefeld@unicef.org