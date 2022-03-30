Scaling up Cash Transfers - UNICEF Afghanistan: An update March 2022

UNICEF’s approach

Two-pronged strategy: address immediate humanitarian needs while also forming the basis for medium term responses

Life cycle-based: addressing nutrition, health, education and skill development needs through-out the child’s life

Community based: targeting, monitoring, feedback and grievance systems

Systems approach/ Cash plus: improving access to basic services through strengthening supply side, Social Behaviour Change and messaging

Collaboration with other agencies: member of the Cash & Voucher Working Group (CVWG),

Afghanistan UN Common Cash System (CCS); e.g., collaboration on determination of the transfer value, potential for collaborating to cover those unable to work on Cash For work

A whole province approach-working in both rural and urban areas