Afghanistan
Scaling up Cash Transfers - UNICEF Afghanistan: An update March 2022
UNICEF’s approach
Two-pronged strategy: address immediate humanitarian needs while also forming the basis for medium term responses
Life cycle-based: addressing nutrition, health, education and skill development needs through-out the child’s life
Community based: targeting, monitoring, feedback and grievance systems
Systems approach/ Cash plus: improving access to basic services through strengthening supply side, Social Behaviour Change and messaging
Collaboration with other agencies: member of the Cash & Voucher Working Group (CVWG),
Afghanistan UN Common Cash System (CCS); e.g., collaboration on determination of the transfer value, potential for collaborating to cover those unable to work on Cash For work
A whole province approach-working in both rural and urban areas
Gender and disability sensitive/responsive: targeting, disbursement modality