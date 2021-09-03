SCA Wardak Regional Office resumed its activities after a few days pause

Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA)’s Wardak Regional Management Office (WRMO) resumed its Education and Rural Development activities after a short pause due to the new political developments in the country. The Health Services delivery in all health facilities including the provincial hospital were running without pause.

Mr. Shafiullah Sharifi paid a visit to Hazrat Omer-e-Farooq School building construction site. “Thanks to Almighty Allah, most of our activities are back on track after a short pause due to the new political and security changes. Our health activities are ongoing in Wardak, we hope that its contract issue will be solved soon and all health workers will normally continue their good work in field.

Our Education project through all our Community Based Schools (CBS) are open, more than 17,000 children are covered by the SCA’s CBS classes.

Our Rural Development Program is also active in the region. Some of our projects under this program such as WASH has been paused due to unavailability of some needed items such as Pipeline and etc. As soon as the banking system restart operating in the country, these projects will be resumed.” He said.

Mr. Sharifi thanked the contractor of Omer-e-Farooq School for not stopping their work on the project.

Eng. Barakatullh, the construction company regional officer says: “To not delay this project more, as it was delayed due to security situation in Maidan Shahr, the contractor company owner decided to not halt construction work of the school. We did this to help our community in such a very difficult situation. We thank SCA that they are always cooperative, and we trust that they will pay all their due payments after local banking system resumes”.

It is worth mentioning that SCA’s Wardak Regional Management Office deliver Education, Rural Development and Health projects in Wardak and Bamyan provinces. Education project provides learning opportunities to 17,017 (12,556 girls) students. Around 684 (168 women) teachers are employed by SCA for 628 Community Based Classes.