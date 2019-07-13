SCA strongly condemns attack on health clinic in Wardak province

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan, SCA, strongly condemns an attack the night between July 8-9 on one of SCA’s health facilities in the Tangi Saidan area of Daimirdad district in Wardak province. Four people are confirmed dead and one is missing.

This is a shocking violation against international humanitarian law and we urge warring parties to immediately stop targeting civilians and health facilities, says Dr Khalid Fahim, SCA programme Director.

According to SCA sources the attack was carried out by ANSF forces. When the forces were entering the building, they killed one person who was accompanying a patient. Four more people were then detained and taken outside the building and three, amongst them two SCA-employees, were later found shot dead approx. 50 meters from the facility and the fourth person who is SCA employee still missing.

Such outrageous use of force against civilians and health facilities constitutes a serious violation of applicable international humanitarian law and it affects provision of health services delivery to the people in the local community.

We demand an independent investigation, preferably in cooperation with impartial humanitarian international organizations. Our priority is to serve people in the community, to help young and old, sick and injured, no matter religion or political standpoint, says Dr Shah Mahmood, SCA acting country director

The Comprehensive Health Clinic in Tangi Saidan is run by SCA and financed by the Afghan Public Ministry of Health. In 2018 over 2,9 million patients were consulted by SCA health care activities. Despite the attack, SCA will still work for a better future for Afghanistan where human rights are respected and all citizens live in dignity, enjoy equal opportunity and social justice.