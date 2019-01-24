24 Jan 2019

The SCA Provides Access to Clean Drinking Water to a Remote Afghan Village

Report
from Swedish Committee for Afghanistan
Published on 24 Jan 2019 View Original

The residents of Wadigram village of Kunar province had no access to clean drinking water and unavailability of clean drinking water was one of the serious problems among the other woes they have.

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) through its Rural Development Program (RDP) and WASH project, recently handover the completion of a pipe scheme which provides clean drinking water to 1200 families in Manogay district of the Kunar province.

The residents of Wadigram village appreciated the SCA’s water supply system project in their village and one of the villagers said: “Before women and children used unclean water from streams, but now, thanks to God, the village has access to clean water with the help of Swedish Committee for Afghanistan”.

The SCA will continue working in the Kunar province.

