SCA inaugurates two construction projects in Speen Ghar district of Nangarhar province

By Munisa Rashid

SCA’s Jalalabad Regional Management office inaugurated pipe scheme and Disaster Risk Reduction projects under ABADIE project in Speen Ghar district as worth of around 20 million Afs. The projects will provide safe drinking water facility for around 7000 persons directly and indirectly in Asad khel village and Disaster Risk Reduction project will connect the road of 7 district, which was destroyed due to recent floods.

“The projects have been funded by UNDP and implementing by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan. The projects will create work opportunities for around 300 persons per day in Asad Khel and Chalgazi village of the district. We hope that the projects will be completed by next two months” added Mohammad Dedar Najib, Senior Construction Engineer of ABADIE project.

Meanwhile, the residents of Speen Ghar district were very happy for the newly started project and appreciated SCA quality services for the people in rural areas.

“The implementation of SCA activities are qualitative and unique. SCA has been constructed Schools buildings and provided safe drinking water facilities. We would never forget their support and services” Says Syal Mamoor, tribal elder.

ABADEI is a new project implemented by the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan and funded by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). The purpose of this program is to plan and implement emergency activities and sustainable economic development at the village level.