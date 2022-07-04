SCA distributes aid packages to 500 affected families in Paktika province

by Haroon Mudaser

Following the earthquake in Paktia province, the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) distributes aid packages including In-kind Food Baskets, Non-Food Items, Hygiene Items, and Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance to 500 affected families worth a total of 25 million Afghanis after a rapid assessment at the scene.

The SCA’s Country Director, Daniel Madhani, expresses his condolences to the families of the victims of the incident and insists: “We are exploring opportunities for funding longer-term durable solutions for maintaining essential services in the areas of health, education, food security, and agriculture, as well as rehabilitation and restoration of individual and community infrastructures, and livelihood.”

SCA has drawn up an Emergency Response Plan in order to protect and save the life of affected communities by addressing their immediate needs by delivering lifesaving services in a timely, dignified, and appropriate manner. SCA has mobilized internal staff together with a few external staff from local communities who supports the distribution of planned relief items.

“We have a team on the ground who are working to make sure the emergency response plan should be implemented as per humanitarian standards.” adds the Country Director.

The target households received emergency shelter-related materials, and essential basic household items and will receive cash assistance for two months under the emergency plan.

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan(SCA) with support from the United Nations Development Program(UNDP) under the Area Based Approach to Development Emergency Initiative (ABADEI) program supports the affected households.