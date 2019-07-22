22 Jul 2019

SCA calls for protection of civilians, its medical staff and health facilities

Report
from Swedish Committee for Afghanistan
Published on 21 Jul 2019 View Original

Following the issuance of a press release, the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan (SCA) hereby addresses all parties involved in the war, during a joint press conference held today in Kabul at the office of Agency Coordinating Body for Afghan Relief and Development (ACBAR) and urges them to stop violation of the International Humanitarian Law and human rights laws as soon as possible.

SCA is deeply concerned about the continuing violence against civilians, especially its healthcare staff and facilities. The recent attack on one of SCA’s clinics by Afghan National Security Force (ANSF) the night between 8-9 July has cost lives of four people and one person is missing. Among the death bodies, two of them were the SCA’s health staff and the remaining two were the patients in the clinic.

"We condemn the attack, and we urge the government to thoroughly investigate the incident and share its results with the people of Afghanistan and prosecute the offenders," says Dr. Ahmed Khalid Fahim, Program Director of SCA.

In response to the attack, the armed opposition groups (AOGs) has also shut down the 42 out of 77 clinics of SCA in six districts of Maidan Wardak under their control. They have attributed their act with US troops contributing in the operation and the lack of reaction from the SCA.

"We have always raised our voice and denounced such attacks by the forces involved in the war. We want the opposition groups to allow operation of these clinics because the real victims will be the people of Maidan Wardak province," adds Dr. Ahmed Khalid Fahim.

During 2019, SCA has recorded 17 cases of violence against clinics and schools of under its support. Most of these incidents took place by direct attacks of ANSF and AOGs or exchange of fire between them.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.