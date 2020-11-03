Saving lives with ventilators

In the last six months, USAID delivered more than 8,000 ventilators across 37 countries on behalf of the American people.

Through the generosity of the American people and the innovation of U.S. private industry, USAID announced the delivery of more than 8,000 high-quality, custom-made ventilators to 37 countries and the NATO stockpile to fight COVID-19. The vast majority of the ventilators, around 90 percent, were manufactured in the United States.

Ventilators are only one part of USAID’s and the State Department’s $1.6 billion response to fight COVID-19 through an All-of-America approach. #AmericaActs

HOW VENTILATORS MAKE A DIFFERENCE

COVID-19 can make it hard to breathe. Ventilators can help deliver needed oxygen to patients in severe distress, giving their bodies time to fight the virus. USAID-funded ventilators have equipped medical providers to deliver quality care that is saving lives around the world.

WHERE USAID DELIVERED VENTILATORS

USAID delivered ventilators to 37 countries, in every region where we work, and the NATO stockpile.*