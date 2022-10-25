Save the Children’s Response in Afghanistan (September Update) [EN/Dari/PS]

CRISIS IN NUMBERS
24.4 million people, including 13 million children need humanitarian assistance (HRP 2022)
97% of Afghans are at risk of falling below the poverty line this year (UNDP)
18.9 million people (9.2 million children) are projected to face emergency or crisis food insecurity between June and November 2022. (IPC - June-Nov 2022)
1.1 million children under five are acutely malnourished (HRP 2022)
5.8 million internally displaced people and returnees remain in some form of displacement – close to 700,0000 people were internally displaced in 2021. (IOM and March-November 2022-IPC)
8 million children need support to access education in Afghanistan (HRP 2022)
10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue - (UNICEF)
4.5 million children are in need mental health and psychosocial support - (UNICEF)