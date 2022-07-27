Save the Children’s Response in Afghanistan (June Update) [EN/Dari/PS]

CRISIS IN NUMBERS

4.5 million children are in need mental health and psychosocial support - (UNICEF)

10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue - (UNICEF)

5.8 million internally displaced people and returnees remain in some form of displacement – close to 700,0000 people were internally displaced in 2021. (IOM and March-November 2022-IPC)

18.9 million people (9.2 million children) are projected to face emergency or crisis food insecurity between June and November 2022. (IPC - June-Nov 2022)

97% of Afghans are at risk of falling below the poverty line this year (UNDP)

SITUATION UPDATES

Heavy rainfall across the central, southern and eastern regions of Afghanistan has resulted in the deaths of at least 39 people across five provinces, and damaged more than 2,900 houses.

A deadly 5.9M earthquake struck Paktika and Khost provinces on 22 June 2022, killing 770 people and injuring nearly 1,500.1

Rapid reduction in international grant support, loss of access to offshore assets, disruption to financial linkages and impact of the Ukraine crisis have led to a major contraction of the economy, increasing poverty and financial instability as well as leading to high unemployment and high food and agricultural input prices

Per capita incomes at the end of 2022 are expected to be around one-third lower than at end-2020, reversing all progress since 2007.

The country is facing several disease outbreaks including Covid-19, Measles, Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) and Dengue fever.

There has been a total of 60,258 measles cases and 352 deaths have been recorded till date. In addition, 10.387 AWD cases and 182,168 (7,717 deaths) have been recorded for COVID-19.