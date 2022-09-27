Save the Children’s Response in Afghanistan (August Update) [EN/Dari/PS]

CRISIS IN NUMBERS
24.4 million people, including 13 million children need humanitarian assistance (HRP 2022)
97% of Afghans are at risk of falling below the poverty line this year (UNDP)
18.9 million people (9.2 million children) are projected to face emergency or crisis food insecurity between June and November 2022 (IPC - June-Nov 2022)
1.1 million children under five are acutely malnourished (HRP 2022)
5.8 million internally displaced people and returnees remain in some form of displacement – close to 700,0000 people were internally displaced in 2021 (IOM and March-November 2022-IPC)
8 million children need support to access education in Afghanistan (HRP 2022)
10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue (UNICEF)
4.5 million children are in need mental health and psychosocial support (UNICEF)
SITUATION UPDATES
In August, flash floods were reported in eastern, south-eastern, central, western, and southern provinces. According to reports, a total of 200 people were killed and 464 were injured in 16 provinces where over 3,300 houses were damaged due to flash floods between 22 June-30 August 2022.
Female headed households remain vulnerable, as 96% are facing insufficient food consumption amid restrictions on women and girls. They are twice as likely as men to sacrifice their own meals for their families. In addition, nearly half of the population continue to rely on crisis coping strategies.
In an assessment by Save the Children Afghanistan, 88% of children reported reduction in food on over last year. A total of 4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022, and 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished.
The country is also facing outbreaks of several infectious diseases including Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD), Measles, COVID-19 and Dengue Fever. A total of 159,837AWD, 67,855 Measles cases, 111 Dengue Fever cases and 196,012 COVID cases have been reported to date.
The total number of internally displaced people increased substantially in 2021. Conflict slightly waned after August 2021, and the last quarter of the year saw lower numbers of internally displaced people. However new internal displacements were recorded in April, May and June 2022, largely due to security threats. While some displaced families were able to move as a group, many families have become separated and are in need of reunification. Sex-disaggregated data on these displacements is only available for those who moved from Panjshir to Dara/Ab Shar as of 26 April 2022, and among them roughly 19% were adult women, 19% were adult men, and an estimated 53 percent were children.