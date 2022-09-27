Save the Children’s Response in Afghanistan (August Update) [EN/Dari/PS]

CRISIS IN NUMBERS

10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue (UNICEF)

5.8 million internally displaced people and returnees remain in some form of displacement – close to 700,0000 people were internally displaced in 2021 (IOM and March-November 2022-IPC)

SITUATION UPDATES

In August, flash floods were reported in eastern, south-eastern, central, western, and southern provinces. According to reports, a total of 200 people were killed and 464 were injured in 16 provinces where over 3,300 houses were damaged due to flash floods between 22 June-30 August 2022.

Female headed households remain vulnerable, as 96% are facing insufficient food consumption amid restrictions on women and girls. They are twice as likely as men to sacrifice their own meals for their families. In addition, nearly half of the population continue to rely on crisis coping strategies.

In an assessment by Save the Children Afghanistan, 88% of children reported reduction in food on over last year. A total of 4.7 million children, pregnant and lactating women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022, and 3.9 million children are acutely malnourished.

The country is also facing outbreaks of several infectious diseases including Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD), Measles, COVID-19 and Dengue Fever. A total of 159,837AWD, 67,855 Measles cases, 111 Dengue Fever cases and 196,012 COVID cases have been reported to date.