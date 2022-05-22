Save the Children’s Response in Afghanistan (April Update) [EN/PS/Dari]

CRISIS IN NUMBERS

4.5 million children are in need mental health and psychosocial support - (UNICEF)

10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue - (UNICEF)

5.8 million internally displaced people and returnees remain in some form of displacement – close to 700,0000 people were internally displaced in 2021. (IOM and March-November 2022-IPC)

5.3 million children are one step away from famine (Nov-March 2022- IPC)

Situation Update

Armed clashes continue in Baghlan, Takhar and Panjsher provinces, where the de-facto authorities are being attacked.

Increased number of explosions in Kabul city killed and injured a number of civilians, including children. In addition, airstrikes by Pakistani Air Forces killed 41 civilians including 6 children in Khost and Kunar provinces.

The economic crisis continues to impact finance of the families. In a survey carried out by save the Children, majority of the families reported loss of some or all of their income and are unable to afford the rising cost of food.

93% of people in Afghanistan face insufficient food consumption due to the economic decline. 4.5million children and breastfeeding women are at risk of acute malnutrition in 2022.

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) had confirmed nearly 55,400 measles cases and more than 290 related deaths since the beginning of 2021, including more than 3,300 new cases and 21 related deaths confirmed between March 20 and 26-2022. Of the total cases, approximately 80 percent have been children ages five years and younger.

6,671 undocumented Afghan migrants returned to Afghanistan, including 1,139 through the Torkham crossing point and 5,532 through the Chaman crossing point. 9% of returnees were categorized as vulnerable persons, mainly chronically ill and elderly.