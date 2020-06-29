Save the Children: ‘This war on children needs to stop now’

In reaction to reports of an attack in Helmand, Afghanistan, which killed at least 23 civilians including children, Save the Children has released the following statement:

Milan Dinic, Country Director for Save the Children in Afghanistan:

‘We’re horrified by the ongoing attacks in Afghanistan, which continue to take the innocent lives of children. The latest attack in Helmand, which reportedly killed at least 23 civilians including two children, is a sad reminder that no child is safe in Afghanistan until the weapons are put down. Only yesterday, there was another explosion of a roadside bomb which also killed six civilians, including two children. Our thoughts are with the families of those who have died.

These past few months have been some of the deadliest in recent times, with a spike in the numbers of attacks that involved civilians. At a time when the country should be focusing on the COVID-19 outbreak and the devastating effects it is having on millions, the extreme violence means less chance of support for people who need it and less access for children to education and other services.

Save the Children strongly condemns the attack and is gravely concerned by the increase in violence as the year goes on. This war on children needs to stop now.’

