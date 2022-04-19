Save the Children’s Response in Afghanistan (March Update)

CRISIS IN NUMBERS

• 24.4 million people, including 13 million children need humanitarian assistance (HRP 2022)

• 23 million people, including 14 million children, are facing critical levels of hunger (Nov-March IPC)

• 5.3 million children are one step away from famine (Nov-March IPC)

• 3.9 million children under five are acutely malnourished (HRP 2022)

• 9.2 million internally displaced people and returnees remain in some form of displacement – close to 700,0000 people were internally displaced in 2021 (HRP 2022)

• 8 million children need support to access education in Afghanistan (HRP 2022)

• 10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue - (UNICEF)

• 4.5 million children are in need mental health and psychosocial support - (UNICEF)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• The overall risk of armed conflict remains low, except in Panjshir and Baghlan provinces where clashes continue to occur.

• Despite confirming that all boys and girls would be returning to school on March 23rd, the Taliban authorities announced on the day that all secondary school classes for girls above the 6th grade would continue to be suspended.

• The country’s economic crisis continues to force jobless and debt-stricken parents to take desperate measures to support their families. Save the Children spoke to a mother who was offered approximately US$ 565 to sell her unborn baby so the family could pay back their debts.

• According to the Ministry of Public Health, poverty and poor nutrition are the main causes for premature births.

There have been 124,800 premature births recorded since the beginning of 2022, and around 13,700 of these babies have died.

• The country is battling outbreaks of dengue fever, COVID-19, measles and acute watery diarrhoea. 85% of the detected 48,300+ measles cases are children under 5 years of age.

• It’s predicted that 97% of people in Afghanistan will fall below the poverty line this year unless a response to the country’s political and economic crisis is urgently launched.

• The World Food Program says the conflict in Ukraine has plunged global food and energy markets into turmoil and could further increase food prices and the cost of living in Afghanistan, which will be one of the countries impacted the most because of its dependency on wheat.