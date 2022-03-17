Save the Children’s Response in Afghanistan

CRISIS IN NUMBERS

10 million children are at risk of dropping out of school if teacher salaries are not paid and crippling poverty levels continue - (UNICEF)

9.2 million internally displaced people and returnees remain in some form of displacement – close to 700,0000 people were internally displaced in 2021 (HRP 2022)

SITUATION UPDATES

The risk of armed conflict remains low; however, the declining economic situation continues to drive criminality. The de-facto authorities carried out door to door search operations in February, including at NGO compounds, in a claimed attempt to seek out criminal activity.

Public universities reopened in February for both male and female students. The Ministry of Education also announced that girls will be returning to secondary schools at the end of March, after more than six months of girls being forced out of school.

8 polio health workers were killed at the end of February in Kunduz and Takhar provinces, forcing the suspension of the vaccination campaign in these provinces. This suspension leaves thousands of children unprotected and exposed to a life-threatening disease.

Two thirds of the population are resorting to crisis-level coping strategies to feed themselves, like skipping meals and pulling children out of school to work. An estimated 1 million children are engaged in child labour currently.