Save the Children Confirms Death of Fourth Colleague in Afghanistan

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (January 25, 2018) — This morning we were deeply saddened to discover that a further member of our team was killed during yesterday’s attack against our office in Jalalabad. The identity of our late colleague was confirmed today, a young man in his 20s, during the second in-depth sweep of the building.

This news comes as our staff struggle to come to terms with news that three colleagues were killed yesterday.

This incident was a senseless and malicious act of violence which has devastated the families of those who lost loved ones in the attack as well as colleagues across our organization. Incidents like this have a direct impact on the children and communities we work to protect and yesterday programs across the country were brought to a halt. Our humanitarian staff remain dedicated to resuming operations, and have already taken first steps to do so, carrying out critical safety and security assessments across the areas we work.

