A safe space for children and families returning from Iran

Seven-year-old Satayish is playing with her younger brother Mysam, age 6, in the children’s playground under the watchful gaze of their parents at the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Transit Centre in Hirat, western Afghanistan. Just a day before, they returned to Afghanistan from Iran through the Islam Qala border.

“We went to Iran three years ago, but the situation has changed and now there is no work,” said their father, Jovid, while packing a few belongings from the room where they had spent the night. “If the conditions there were good, why would we come back?”

