The Role of the Afghan State in Managing Nomadism and Nomad-Settler Conflict, December 2018

Dr. Antonio Giustozzi

Introduction

In December 2016, AREU launched a European Union-funded, three-pronged research project on natural resources management that has a component about nomad-settler conflict. The project will unfold over 3 years and is organised in stages. This paper is part of the output of the second stage, which involved following up on eight case studies of nomad-settler conflict (the first stage), along with interviews with government officials, community leaders and other conflict observers in Kabul, Bamyan, Khost, Ghazni, Farah, Logar and Wardak provinces. This paper illustrates the findings of stages 1 and 2 with regard to the role of the Afghan state in managing this conflict.

The paper discusses the role the state before the on-going series of wars in Afghanistan started in 1978. The main focus of the paper, however, is on the role of the Afghan state today in managing conflict between nomads and settlers, and on how that role could evolve. Thus, the report briefly surveys the relevant legislation, before discussing in detail the role of the state in dispute and conflict resolution.

Inevitably, the persistent conflict in Afghanistan affects the ability of the state to mediate nomad-settler disputes, and, indeed, can exacerbate them. In turn, these largely unmanaged local disputes contribute to the wider conflict and weaken state legitimacy. This means that the Afghan state can ill afford to leave the issue unmanaged.

Along with 46 interviews conducted in eight case study locations where conflict between nomads and settlers occurred at one point or another, another 15 were conducted with elders of nomad and settler communities, along with four with MPs linked to the communities affected by the conflict, six with mediators in conflict resolution efforts or their close collaborators and 14 with government officials. In total, 85 interviews were carried out as of mid-June 2018.