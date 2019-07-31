31 Jul 2019

Roadside explosion in Farah province on Wednesday which killed dozens of women and children

Report
from Save the Children
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

Onno van Manen, Country Director of Save the Children, said:

“Save the Children is saddened and appalled by reports of dozens of women and children being killed by a roadside explosion while travelling on a bus in Farah Province. Sadly, this senseless loss of life is all too common in Afghanistan. Just in the past month hundreds of children have been killed or injured as a result of explosive weapons.

“Only yesterday the UN report on Children and Armed Conflict highlighted the killing and maiming of 3,062 children in 2018 – more than any other country. Children in Afghanistan are paying a heavy price for a conflict they have no part in. Children are killed or injured almost on a daily basis now, schools are difficult to access due to insecurity and armed groups prevent humanitarian aid from reaching the most vulnerable. Afghan children are quite literally being robbed of the future they deserve.

“Today’s attack is yet another tragic example of the effects of explosive weapons. They kill indiscriminately and destroy everything in their path, ruining lives for years to come. Today’s loss of life is especially shocking because of ongoing peace efforts.

“We call on all parties to continue on the path of peace, without paving it with death and destruction. Children must be protected at all times. It’s time to stop this war on children.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.