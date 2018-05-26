Roadside bomb blast leaves 3 dead

Written by The Frontier Post

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A roadside bomb claimed the life of three persons and wounded four others in the Barak-e-Barak district of Logar province, police said Friday.

The incident occurred in the Sajawan area of Barak-e-Barak district when a landmine exploded on civilians, said a press release issued by Logar police. It said three adult civilians were killed and a child among three others sustained injuries in the blast. Police held anti-government gunmen—a phrase government authorities use for Taliban and other militants—responsible for emplacing the landmine.