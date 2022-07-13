Returnee Longitudinal Survey: Summary Findings - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq and Pakistan - Round 1

To better understand the demographic profiles, living conditions and reintegration processes of returnees, IOM, under the EU-funded project “Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)”, developed the Returnee Longitudinal Survey (RLS). This report intends to provide summary findings of the first round of RLS data collection that took place in Afghanistan (May to August 2021), Bangladesh (October 2020 to January 2021), Iraq (August to September 2020) and Pakistan (January to April 2021). While the RLS also collects data on the sustainability of reintegration (economic, social and psychosocial), this summary report solely focuses on the analysis and comparison of data collected in the four countries on the profiles of the returnees. The specific thematic areas for analysis under this report include: socio-demographic background, employment status, income status, debt status, migration drivers, return journey and prior migration experience and re-migration intentions.