Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (6 - 15 December 2020)

Highlights

  • 823,649 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

  • 817,326 total returns from Iran

  • 6,323 total returns from Pakistan

  • Over the past week 17,217 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 8% of returnees from Iran (1,341 individuals) assisted

  • Over the past week 132 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 92% of returnees from Pakistan (121 individuals) assisted

International Organization for Migration
