Afghanistan + 2 more
Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (6 - 15 December 2020)
Attachments
Highlights
823,649 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020
817,326 total returns from Iran
6,323 total returns from Pakistan
Over the past week 17,217 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 8% of returnees from Iran (1,341 individuals) assisted
Over the past week 132 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 92% of returnees from Pakistan (121 individuals) assisted
- International Organization for Migration
- Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.