Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (31 May - 06 June 2020)

Highlights

312,796 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020

310,950 total returns from Iran

1,846 total returns from Pakistan

Over the past week 12,271 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 38% of returnees from Iran (4,649 individuals) assisted

Over the past week 13 undocumented Afghans were deported from Pakistan through the Torkham border. The border remains closed formally closed.

Return from Iran

According to the Border Monitoring Team of the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR), a total of 12,271 Afghans returned from Iran through the Nimroz (Milak) and Herat (Islam Qala) borders between 31 May– 06 June 2020, a 162% increase from the previous week (4,684). 4,395 persons returned voluntarily and 7,876 were deported. Since 01 January 2020, the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran is 310,950 individuals. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 4,649 (38%) of all undocumented Afghans from Iran at its Transit Centers in Herat and Nimroz during the past week. In addition, IOM is reporting major cross border movements from Afghanistan into Iran particularly through Nimroz province.