Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (30 July - 05 Aug 2021) [EN/PS/Dari]

2021 Highlights

708,950 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2021

701,972 total returns from Iran in 2021. Over the past week 29,481 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 2% or 652 individuals assisted (382 men and 270 women)

6,978 total returns from Pakistan in 2021. Over the past week 44 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 100% or 44 individuals assisted (23 men and 21 women)

Funding Needs Against a funding request of USD 29.7 million in 2021, IOM has only received 5% of its requirement.

Migration Health

In 2021, 207,640 patients have been served by IOM’s Migration Health Unit in Nimroz, Herat, Kandahar and Nangarhar provinces with basic health care- outpatient consultations, maternal, child and neo-natal health care, reproductive health, family planning and COVID-19 response. Programming is supported by WHO, Germany, CERF, US BPRM and the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

During the past week a total of 2,717 patients were served by IOM’s 7 mobile health teams, inclusive of 1,666 outpatient consultations, health education sessions for 2,717 persons and psychosocial counselling sessions for 69 patients.

Under the Global Fund multi-country TB grant in partnership with UNDP, a total of 7,148 undocumented Afghans were screened for tuberculosis at the Zero Point Reception Centers in Herat, Nimroz, Kandahar and Nangarhar. Of the total screened, 94 presumptive TB cases were identified and 1 were detected cases.

Protection

IOM’s Protection programme has supported 2,090 undocumented returnee households (2,794 women, 2,615 men, 4,319 girls and 4,892 boys) comprising at least one Person with Specific Needs (PSN) in 2021 through provision of timely information, facilitating safe and dignified access to services, and provision of one-off assistance including cash to mitigate identified protection risks and avoid resorting to negative coping mechanisms when referral pathways are exhausted.

With screening staff operating at the Herat and Nimroz borders and case workers in 11 provinces of return, the Protection team caseload this week included case management assessments for 23 new PSN households (27 women, 32 men, 56 girls, 38 boys) in Sar-e-Pul, Kabul, Badakhshan, Faryab, Takhar, Ghor, and Herat. These cases included 9 persons with serious medical conditions, 8 children at risk, and 4 older persons at risk and case management assessments were conducted for all 23 cases.