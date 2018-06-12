Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (3 - 9 June 2018)

Highlights

213 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan

9,162 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran

15,325 total returns from Pakistan since 01 Jan 2018

335,604 total returns from Iran since 01 Jan 2018

98% of returnees from Pakistan (208 individuals) assisted

4% of returnees from Iran (324 individuals) assisted

128 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC) from Iran and 2 UMC from Pakistan were assisted.

42 Medical Cases (MC) from Iran assisted

Return from Iran

A total of 9,162 undocumented Afghans spontaneously returned or were deported from Iran through the Milak (Nimroz) and Herat (Islam Qala) border crossings between 02—09 June 2018, 40% less than in the previous week. This marks an anticipated decline shortly before Eid al-Fitr. Of the total deported undocumented Afghans, 2,973 individuals were deported through Islam Qala (Herat) and 4,120 were deported through Milak (Nimroz). Of those who spontaneously returned, 1,251 returned through Islam Qala (Herat) and 818 through Milak (Nimroz). Out of the total deportees, 879 individuals (12%) were deported with family members whereas 3,860 (88%) were deported as individuals. This brings the total number of undocumented returnees from Iran since 01 January 2018 to 320,279. IOM provided post-arrival humanitarian assistance to 324 (4%) undocumented Afghans deported from Iran at its Transit Centers in Nimroz and Herat, including 186 individuals in Deported Families (DF), 88 Unaccompanied Migrant Children (UMC), 12 Special Cases (SC), 10 Single Parents Family (SP), 13 Medical Cases (MC), 2 members of poor families (PF), 3 Unaccompanied Elderly (UAE), 8 Physical Disabled (PD), 1 Drug Addicted (DA) and 1 chronically Ill (CI).

Since the beginning of April 2018, there has been a dramatic increase in Afghans returning from Iran. Between 01 Jan and 09 June 2018, almost 300,000 Afghans have spontaneously returned or been deported from Iran, almost double than the same time period in 2017 (150,000). Reasons for the heightened return trend include a decrease in economic opportunities for Afghans in Iran.