Return of Undocumented Afghans - Weekly Situation Report (29 November–05 December 2020)
Highlights
806,300 total returns from Iran and Pakistan since 01 January 2020
800,109 total returns from Iran
6,191 total returns from Pakistan
Over the past week 16,704 undocumented Afghans returned from Iran with 6% of returnees from Iran (1,052 individuals) assisted
Over the past week 57 undocumented Afghans returned from Pakistan with 88% of returnees from Pakistan (50 individuals) assisted
